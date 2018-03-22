Leading indicators for the US economy continued to point towards robust economic growth over the remainder of 2018, according to the Conference Board, despite recent volatility in the stock market. But there was a caveat. The research institute's index of leading economic indicators jumped by 0.6% month-on-month in February to reach 108.7. That was in comparison to economists' forecasts calling for a reading of 0.3%. "The LEI points to robust economic growth throughout 2018. Its six-month growth ...

