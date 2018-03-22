sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,25 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 904217 ISIN: IL0010811169 Ticker-Symbol: ELD 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELBIT IMAGING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELBIT IMAGING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.03.2018 | 17:33
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Notes Buyback

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. ("EI" or the "Company") (TASE: EMITF) (NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press release dated March 15, 2018 regarding the Board of Directors resolution to approve new notes' Buy-Back plan of the Company's (Series H) notes ("The Notes") which are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, that the repurchases of the following Notes was executed since March 15, 2018 to the date herein:

Note

The acquiring corporation

Quantity purchased (Par value)

Weighted average price

Total amount paid(NIS)

Series H

Elbit Imaging Ltd

7,117,062

101.75

7,241,611

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Plaza Centers N.V. operated in the field of development of shopping and entertainment centers in emerging markets, and currently its main focus is to reduce its debt by early repayments following sale of assets; (ii) medical industries and devices for: (a) research and development, production and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and (b) development of stem cell population expansion technologies and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine; and (iii) land in India designated for sale to residential projects.

For Further Information:

Company Contact

Ron Hadassi
CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050

SOURCE: Elbit Imaging Ltd.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE