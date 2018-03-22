Laval Virtual Exhibition: Segula Technologies Demonstrates the Benefits of Augmented Reality and 3D Scanning for Industry

PARIS, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Segula, which already has a wide-ranging Augmented Reality offering, will present its "4.0 REAL" demo, highlighting the benefits of this technology for design, training and maintenance.

Segula Technologies, a fast-growing global engineering group, will be participating to the professional days of the Laval Virtual Exhibition, from 4 to 6 April 2018.

As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy and conducting nearly 200 research & innovation projects each year, the group also supports its major industrial customers in key technological areas such as Augmented Reality (AR), Big Data and Additive Manufacturing.

Discover "4.0 REAL", a demonstration dedicated to the contribution made by AR in design, training and maintenance

On its booth E3, Hall 6, Segula will offer a live demonstration of Augmented Reality. Using a tablet or HoloLens glasses, just follow a series of easy steps to assemble a vehicle gearbox!

With 3D animations and an immersive visual interface, discover the new dimension Augmented Reality brings to training.

Segula Technologies will also show off its expertise in 3D scanning, producing a digital model of a room, a piece of equipment or a building (installations, factories).

Segula Technologies will be taking part in the

"Maintenance and Training: creating dedicated solutions and generic tools"

conferenceon 5 April at 2:30 pm, Keynote Area 1



Segula Technologies is recruiting in Rennes and its region!

This event provides Segula with an opportunity to remind job-seekers that this year it will recruit 2,200 people across the whole of France, mainly Engineers and Technicians.

In the Rennes region:

In the Automobile sector, some twenty positions are currently open: Sales Representatives (Machining, Foundry), Designers, and also Robotics Technicians.

In the Process and Naval industries, Segula is recruiting draughtsmen/designers at all levels, in general installation and in electricity/instrumentation.

Supervisors, Preparers and Planners are also required in Construction.

All our employment opportunities are available to view on the Careers page at http://www.segulatechnologies.com

About Segula Technologies

Segula Technologies is an engineering group with a worldwide presence, helping to boost competitiveness within all the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and petrochemical. Operating in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Segula Technologies undertakes large-scale projects, ranging from studies to industrialisation and production.

For more information, visit: http://www.segulatechnologies.com.

