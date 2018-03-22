Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 March 2018 at 18:30 CET+1



Decisions taken by Sanoma Corporation's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors



Sanoma Corporation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 22 March 2018 in Helsinki. The meeting adopted the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report for the year 2017 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors as well as the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2017.



Use of profit and payment of dividend



The AGM resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share shall be paid and a sum of EUR 350,000 be reserved for charitable donations to be used at the Board of Directors' discretion.



The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.20 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 26 March 2018. The payment date for this instalment is 4 April 2018.



The second instalment of EUR 0.15 per share shall be paid in November 2018.The second instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date, which, together with the dividend payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for 23 October 2018. The estimated dividend record date for the second instalment would then be 25 October 2018 and the dividend payment date 1 November 2018.



Remuneration of the Board of Directors



The AGM resolved that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors shall remain as before. The monthly remunerations are EUR 8,500 for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 6,500 for the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and EUR 5,500 for the members of the Board of Directors.



The meeting fees of the Board of Directors are:



?For Board members who reside outside Finland: EUR 1,000 / Board meeting where the member was present;



?For the Chairmen of Board of Directors' Committees: EUR 2,000 / Committee meeting participated;



?For Committee members who reside outside Finland: EUR 2,000 / Committee meeting where the member was present and EUR 1,000 / Committee meeting participated; and



?For Committee members who reside in Finland: EUR 1,000 / Committee meeting participated.



Composition of the Board of Directors



The AGM resolved that the number of the members of the Board of Directors shall be set at nine. Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Antti Herlin, Anne Brunila, Mika Ihamuotila, Nils Ittonen, Denise Koopmans, Robin Langenskiöld, Rafaela Seppälä and Kai Öistämö were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Pekka Ala-Pietilä was elected as the Chairman of the Board and Antti Herlin as the Vice Chairman. The term of all the Board members ends at the end of the AGM 2019.



Auditor



The AGM appointed audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, as the auditor of the Company with Samuli Perälä, Authorised Public Accountant, as the auditor with principal responsibility. The Auditor shall be reimbursed against invoice approved by the Company.



Authorisation to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares



The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 16,000,000 of the Company's own shares (approximately 9.8% of all shares of the Company) in one or several instalments. Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the Company's unrestricted shareholders' equity, and the repurchases shall reduce funds available for distribution of profits. The authorisation will be valid until 30 June 2019 and it terminates the corresponding authorisation granted by the AGM 2017.



The shares shall be repurchased to develop the Company's capital structure, to carry out or finance potential corporate acquisitions or other business arrangements, to be used as a part of the Company's incentive programme or to be otherwise conveyed further, retained as treasury shares, or cancelled.



Decisions by the Board of Directors



In its organisation meeting held after the AGM the Board of Directors decided to appoint from among its members the following members to its committees:



Audit Committee: Chairman Anne Brunila, Denise Koopmans, Nils Ittonen, Robin Langenskiöld Human Resources Committee: Chairman Kai Öistämö, Mika Ihamuotila, Rafaela Seppälä



In addition to Audit Committee and Human Resources Committee, the Board of Directors has, according to its Charter, an Executive Committee. The Executive Committee consists of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board, the President and CEO and at Chairman's invitation one or several members of the Board. In 2018, the Executive Committee will comprise Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman), Antti Herlin, Nils Ittonen and Susan Duinhoven.



Additional information Investor Relations, Kaisa Uurasmaa, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma



Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.



With operations in Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.4 billion and we employed more than 4,400 professionals in 2017. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.