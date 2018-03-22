Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Following the arrival of Atlantia1 in the Group's capital, which now holds 26.6% of the Group's voting rights, a resolution will be put to the AGM of the 18 April 2018 to nominate Elisabetta De Bernardi di Valserra and Giovanni Castellucci as non-independent Directors. Following these two nominations, the Board will have 77% independent Directors and more than 46% female Directors.

The number of Directors will be increased to 13, and there will also be the nomination of two Directors as representatives of the employees.

This enlarged and rejuvenated Board will also be strengthened in its international nature.

Directors who reach the end of their mandate are to be re-presented in order to ensure the stability and continuity of the Board whilst preparing, over the next two years, for its renewal and the separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive.

Giovanni Castellucci, 58, CEO of Atlantia, graduated magna cum laude in mechanical engineering from the University of Florence in 1984 and then received an MBA from SDA Bocconi in Milan. From 1988 to 1999 he worked for the Boston Consulting Group, a leading management consultancy firm, in Paris (until 1991) and then in Milan (from 1991), where he became the partner responsible for Italian Customer Service and Pharma Practices. In January 2000 he was appointed chief executive officer of the Barilla Group. In June 2001 he joined the Autostrade Group as general manager. Since April 2005 he has been chief executive officer of Autostrade per l'Italia, while retaining the role of general manager of Autostrade, now Atlantia. He has served as chief executive officer of Atlantia since 2006.

Elisabetta De Bernardi di Valserra, 41, Directior of Atlantia, graduated in electronic engineering magna cum laude at Università degli Studi di Pavia. Since 2015 she has been an investment director in Edizione Srl and is a board member of Atlantia. She started her career with Morgan Stanley in 2000 in the investment banking team, where she worked in the communications media team in London and then in the corporate finance team in Milan, where she remained until 2013 as executive director. At Morgan Stanley, Elisabetta advised on several transactions, including M&A, equity and debt transactions. Between 2013 and 2015, she was a partner of Space Holding, launching and placing on the Italian Stock Exchange the Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicles Space SpA and Space 2 SpA, who have completed their business combinations merging with Fila, Avio and Aquafil.

1 On 2 March Atlantia S.p.A. has taken over Aéro I Global International S.à.r.l, the first shareholder of the company

