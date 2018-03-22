Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Active Biotech AB (Active Biotech) held on March 19, 2018, approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 1.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 23, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Active Biotech (ACTIB).



