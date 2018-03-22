Ripple News UpdateRipple prices are down on Thursday, most likely as a result of the market-wide slump in cryptocurrency prices. But even without the macro pessimism, South Korea's ongoing regulatory pressure might have held down XRP prices anyways.What am I talking about?Well, in January, the Korean government banned anonymous cryptocurrency trading. At first, it looked like officials might actually ban trading completely, but a public backlash forced the government to scale back its efforts.So, Korean regulators settled on a compromise. Cryptocurrency exchanges and the banks that associate with them would have to follow anti-money laundering rules to stem the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...