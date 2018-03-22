Oil and gas exploration and production company PetroNeft Resources announced plans to drill an appraisal well on its Ledovy 67 licence as part of a 2018 drilling programme released on Thursday. The Cheremshanskoye 4 well is designed to further delineate and de-risk the Cheremshanskoye oil field in advance of development of the site and will utilise recently acquired 3D seismic capability techniques to test a large portion of the field. The primary target is an interval of approximately 10m ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...