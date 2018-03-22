Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - On Jan. 15, 2018, MedX Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: MEDH) acquisition of MJ Builders of MN, LLC and DDG Properties, LLC was completed. A previously released PR provided Shareholders the $1 Million USD Valuation for MJ Builders of MN, LLC which was the first of two wholly-owned subsidiaries acquired in the transaction. The second wholly owned subsidiary was DDG Properties, LLC a real estate investment and development company; prior to releasing this information it was determined that the booked assets which will appear on the first quarterly of 2018 needed to be given the most accurate market value. The assets for DDG Properties were put through an independent appraisal per the request of Mark Miller, the CEO of MedX Holdings, to confirm a $6.7 Million USD Asset Valuation.

Mr. Miller said, "This confirmation of the value of DDG Properties assets is a large Milestone for MedX Holdings. I was eager to see the results and very impressed with the professionalism and expedition of the Independent Appraisers; in addition, I am very thrilled to have these assets added to MedX Holdings balance sheet for our first Quarterly of 2018."

ABOUT: MedX Holdings

MedX Holdings is a Holding Company that Acquires "Real" Businesses throughout the United States that have operational track records.

