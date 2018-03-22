Regulatory News:

In light of the attempt led by hedge-fund activist Elliott Management, well-known for its track record of short-termist initiatives, to dismantle Telecom Italia (TIM), the three members of the TIM Board of Directors representing Vivendi (Paris:VIV), which supports the unanimously approved industrial plan led by Amos Genish and his team, have decided to resign from the Board.

As five other Board members have also decided to tender their resignations, resulting in a majority of the Board members having resigned, a Shareholders' Meeting will be held in May to allow the TIM shareholders to appoint the Board members they want and which policy to follow.

About Vivendi

