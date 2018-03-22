Janet Jones Gretzky Launches OMG Overeating Management Gum

Actress, Businesswoman-Entrepreneur and Wife of Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky, Janet Jones Gretzky Embarks on Mission to Help People Control Their Weight

OMG Overeating Management Gum with SuperCitrimax™ is Clinically-Proven to Control Hunger and Create a Feeling of Fullness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Noted actress and businesswoman-entrepreneur Janet Jones Gretzky has joined forces with globally-renowned manufacturing companies to launch OMG Overeating Management Gum, a breakthrough lifestyle product developed to help manage weight by reducing hunger with a unique, convenient and proven technology. Working in tandem with Gretzky to develop and manufacture OMG are billion dollar companies Lonza (Switzerland) and Fertin Pharmaceuticals (Denmark), along with Tab Labs (Canada) and InterHealth USA.

With OMG Gum, Janet and her development team have created a great-tasting product powered by SuperCitrimax™, the gold standard of Garcinia Cambogia which is clinically proven to reduce appetite while boosting fat-burning. OMG Gum also utilizes Fertin's revolutionary tri-layered technology for effective delivery of SuperCitrimax. In addition, OMG's SuperCitrimax™ helps control appetite by releasing Serotonin, a neurotransmitter to help reduce hunger and create a feeling of fullness.

OMG makes traditional dieting a thing of the past. Fun, easy, chewable, zero sugar, gluten-free and rapidly-absorbed, OMG is a functional gum that fits into even hectic-overcrowded lifestyles. The combination of SuperCitimax® plus Fertin's worldwide patented tri-layered delivery system helps make those chewing OMG gum craft their own personal healthy relationship with food… without feeling hungry.

"After three years in development working closely with a team of scientists and companies engaged in nutrition and weight control, I am extremely excited to unveil OMG powered by SuperCitrimax. OMG is an outstanding product specifically designed to fit into the lifestyles of today's fast-paced, multi-tasking adults. Overeating is often at the core of weight gain - and a real epidemic. Diets can be disruptive to lifestyle which is why OMG created a convenient and easy approach to weight management, a Functional Gum that most anyone can enjoy while effectively learning to control their food intake. Our great-tasting gum helps eliminate the feeling of being hungry. Plus - I have always disliked taking pills!" said Gretzky.

"The reality is, women and men want to lose weight and most importantly keep it off. Dieters are often too busy to stick with most all diets which are difficult-to-maintain and tough to comply with complicated dosages plus directions for use. OMG provides the right dosage - and everyone knows how to chew gum! OMG Overeating Management Gum helps you to lose weight by teaching your body the tricks to controlling your appetite. All-natural SuperCitrimax™ powers OMG and is the most convenient and effective way to avoid overeating. SuperCitrimax™ has been clinically proven to be safe, with zero side effects. Plus - OMG tastes great!" Gretzky added.

About OMG Overeating Management Gum:

OMG Overeating Management Gum is a product of Los Angeles-based Buchew, LLC, created by Buchew in close collaboration with Fertin Pharmaceuticals (Denmark), Tab Labs (Vancouver) and Lonza - InterHealth USA.

