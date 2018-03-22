ABI Research Webinar Media Alert

April 5th Webinar: Location Platforms: Value Chain Analysis, Technology Innovation & Business Transformation

WHAT:

45-Minute Webinar:

Location Platforms: Value Chain Analysis, Technology Innovation & Business Transformation

WHEN:

Date:April 5, 2018 (Thursday);Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Strategic Technologies Vice President, Malik Saadiand Research Analyst Samuel McLaughlin

WHY:

Location services are extending quickly from traditional outdoor tracking and navigation & positioning systems to indoor location systems, high precision cellular positioning, and real time asset tracking systems. As the market develops the supply chain becomes very complex and the boundaries between the different nodes starts to blur. The huge fragmentation surrounding location technologies are amplifying this complexity. As a result, technology suppliers are struggling to generate scale to maintain margins using traditional one-time sales of products and the industry is moving quickly from products offering to platform and solution offerings.

These trends will likely transform dynamics surrounding this market, change spheres of influence, and reshape the relationships within the value chain. Special attention is dedicated to location technologies as a service as a potential alternative to the traditional one-tine sales business model.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

How can emerging location use cases best be monetized?

Who should I partner with in the value chain?

What type of technologies and platforms should be considered for specific use cases and under what type of business models are they available?

Who will be the winners and losers in the location technology value chain?

How big are the market opportunities for location technologies across different industries and what are the best possible ways to generate scale?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/supply-chain-revolution/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

Contact Info:

Global

Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams.

