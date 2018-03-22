GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Castellum AB (publ), on Thursday, March 22, 2018, the Board of Directors' proposal of a distribution of SEK 5.30 per share, distributed to the shareholders in two equal payments of SEK 2.65 per share, was confirmed. The first record day for distribution was decided to be Monday, March 26, 2018 and the second record day for distribution was decided to be Monday, September 24, 2018.

Further the AGM decided to re-elect the existing Board members Charlotte Strömberg, Per Berggren, Anna-Karin Hatt, ChristerJacobson, Christina Karlsson Kazeem, Nina Linander and Johan Skoglund. Charlotte Strömberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further the AGM decided that the level of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be the following:

- The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK850,000.

- Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK370,000.

- Member of the Remuneration Committee, including the Chairman: SEK 50,000.

- Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 150,000.

- Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 75,000.

The decisions entails that the total remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, including remuneration for committee work, accordingly amounts to SEK 3,520,000.

The AGM decided to elect Deloitte as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2019. Deloitte has announced that Hans Warén will continue as the main responsible auditor. It was decided that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The AGM decided to appoint a new Election Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019 in accordance with the proposal from the Election Committee, which is essentially the same as the proposal from the previous year.

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the guidelines for remuneration to the executive management.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on new share issues. Such new share issues may be resolved upon in order to completely or partially, finance any future real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses by issuing new shares as payment in connection with agreements on acquisition of real property, alternatively to raise capital for such investments and/or acquisitions.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares. Such acquisition and transfer of own shares may be resolve upon in order to adapt the company's capital structure and be able to transfer own shares as payment or financing of real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 81 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

