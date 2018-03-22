Stocks on the Continent got dinged on Thursday, weighed down by a slate of weaker-than-expected economic data ahead of the expected announcement of US trade tariffs against China later in the day. Just as important, reports overnight indicated that Beijing had prepared a series of retaliatory measures which it might bring to bear in response. In the event, shortly after the market close in Frankfurt, US president Donald Trump instructed the country's Trade Representative to draw up a list of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...