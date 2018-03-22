Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - XBRL Canada is pleased to announce it will be hosting a webinar on Digital Transformation and the need for Standardization on Tuesday May 8, 2018 at 12:00 ET. This webinar is geared towards Canadian Government and businesses.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date & Time: May 8, 2018 at 12:00 Noon Eastern

Topic: Digital Transformation and the need for Standardization

Presenter: John McAlister of McAlister & Associates

John McAlister is a Globally known expert in digital transformation.

John is well known within business and financial sectors, in Australia and Internationally, as having led transformation programs that have changed the way that Australian individuals deal with the Tax Office and how businesses deal with each other and with government.

John is a former Assistant Commissioner and National Director of the Australian Taxation Office. In those positions, he:

Initiated and led the Electronic Invoicing initiative, estimated to deliver savings of $10 Billion through an open digital framework.

Managed Standard Business Reporting (SBR) which led to savings estimated at more than $1.4 billion.

Influenced the adoption of data and message standards for SuperStream, delivering benefits of $3.2Billion.

Led the development of the ATO's e-tax system

Created and delivered the pre-fill initiatives and piloted the foundations of the online Tax return.

John brings insights from more than 20 years of transformation experience in Information creation, management and distribution. Much of this at the leading edge of Information Technology and as a thought leader who has changed the way risk is understood and addressed through the use of data.

This webinar is a unique opportunity for Canadian governments and business to learn from his experience, as we move ahead with digital transformation at all levels.

The webinar is free of charge. To register, please send an email to gtrites@xbrl.ca.

Sponsored by XBRL Canada, with the support of CPA Canada.