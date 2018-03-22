Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Drug Development Biometric Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of drug development biometric services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005718/en/

Global Drug Development Biometric Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The advent of bioprocess drugs that is fueling investment in research initiatives by pharmaceutical companies drives the demand for drug development and research," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, CDM software is anticipated to be the key factor driving the demand for biometric services in drug development," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Drug Development Biometric Services Market:

Higher adoption of EDC

Integration of Big Data analytics

High adoption of eTMF

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Higher adoption of EDC:

EDC refers to the use of electronic platforms for data recording and storage as opposed to using paper-based data recording. Adopting EDC helps firms in reducing the time required to capture, analyze, and transmit data. Moreover, it offers substantial cost savings as lesser site visits are required for data. Also, the use of EDC assists in audits as these systems possess the capability to capture changes in data.

Integration of Big Data analytics:

The global drug development biometrics services market is observing the integration of Big Data analytics in clinical trial data management. This is mainly because the availability of enormous Big Data provides quick access to patient records and details that help in streamlining the data collection processes. Moreover, the integration of Big Data analytics in clinical data management software offers easy and quick access to critical records.

High adoption of eTMF:

The global drug development biometric services market is observing an increase in the adoption of eTMF. An eTMF system typically comprises of hardware and software that facilitates management of regulated clinical trials. The rise in adoption of eTMF can also be attributed to various other factors including its ability to streamline the process of recording data throughout the lifecycle of clinical trials. It also helps in drug validation and audits conducted by regulatory agencies.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cell-based Assays Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Empty Capsules Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Wearable Medical Devices Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005718/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com