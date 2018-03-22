

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $3.50 billion, or $2.82 per share. This was up from $1.03 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 58.1% to $7.35 billion. This was up from $4.65 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.50 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 239.8% -EPS (Q2): $2.82 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 213.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q2): $7.35 Bln vs. $4.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 58.1%



