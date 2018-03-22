Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9, 2018 in New York City

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Essex House in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET and will be webcast. To view the webcast on the presentation please click here http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/27242. A link to the webcast, along with the supporting presentation materials, will be available at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

"I am excited to return as a presenter at the MicroCap Conference, and look forward to presenting our corporate update as well as discuss the next phase of our business growth and strategy developments especially after achieving our recent positive EBITDA milestone," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone.

Darren Jamison, along with Jayme Brooks, Capstone Turbine's Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's management team are encouraged to contact the MicroCap Conference.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) is the world's leading producer of low-emission microturbine systems and was the first to market commercially viable microturbine energy products. Capstone has shipped over 9,000 Capstone Microturbine systems to customers worldwide. These award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours. Capstone is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Combined Heat and Power Partnership, which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

