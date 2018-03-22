The "France Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2013-2017.

Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 8.1%, increasing from US$ 40,232.2 million in 2018 to reach US$ 54,893.8 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender

Age, income, and gender Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services

Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Closed loop and open loop segments Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.



