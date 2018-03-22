IOActive Celebrates Expansion of Security Research Laboratory in Spain

Madrid-Based Team Grows Security Consultancy Company's Global Offerings and Expertise

MADRID, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IOActive, Inc., the worldwide leader in research-driven security services, today announced the expansion of its global lab and research facilities in Madrid. The lab location, which originally opened in October 2015, offers cutting-edge hardware security services throughout the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) regions while also fostering additional security research from its world-renowned team.

The Madrid lab expansion underscores IOActive's increased investment and commitment in lab tools and in the team's skillset. The Madrid team's capabilities range from hardware manipulation, to reverse engineering, to mobile and web application testing. The team interacts with external interfaces from conventional USB and Wi-Fi to proprietary optical and RF protocols, as well as the software stack.

"Manipulating modern devices built with very small tolerances requires manual capabilities comparable to those of an internationally-famous piano player - only a few in the world can do that, and it requires constant exercise," said Alfredo Pironti, Managing Consultant at IOActive's Madrid Hardware Lab. "Our consultants develop a deep, unbiased knowledge of novel attack techniques that then transfers to the security industry via our clients' engagements. On several occasions, our research has served as a wake-up call for security in industry sectors where this aspect was previously neglected."

"The IOActive team is rapidly growing to meet increasing client demands in the EMEA market, and our team in Madrid has proven capabilities in firmware and software reverse engineering, allowing them to spot vulnerabilities that can allow an attacker to reprogram and repurpose the devices under test," said Jennifer Steffens, chief executive officer for IOActive. "We invest a significant amount of time in ensuring our consultants can acquire and maintain security skills that are unmatched in the market, and we continue to be on the lookout to recruit top new talent to the IOActive European team."

To celebrate the expansion and IOActive's 20th Anniversary, the team will host "An Evening with IOActive" on Thursday, March 22 from 6pm-12am CET at Travesía Dr. Fleming, 15, 28036 Madrid. The fiesta will be complete with tasty hors d'oeuvres, lively security discussions, and a few surprises that promise to make it an evening to remember. Interested attendees can register on the Eventbrite invite and receive updates of the event as the big day approaches.

