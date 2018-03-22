

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release February figures for nationwide consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.5 percent on year, up from 1.4 percent in January. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 1.0 percent, up from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Singapore also will see February figures for consumer prices; in January, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and flat on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX