Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Corporation") announces that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on March 21, 2018, each of the four nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 19, 2018 was elected as a director of McLaren.

Andrew Ramcharan, John Holko and Paul Crath were elected with 99.81% of the votes cast and John Heslop was elected with 99.57% of the votes cast by shareholders voting 15,545,813 common shares, which represents 29.60% of the total shares outstanding.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Corporation: John Heslop as Executive Chairman, Radovan Danilovsky as President, David McDonald as Chief Financial Officer and Nadim Wakeam as Corporate Secretary.

Michael Meredith decided not to stand for re-election to the board of directors. The company would like to thank Michael for his many years of service in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his retirement.

About McLaren

McLaren is focused on exploration work on its three gold properties which are located in the Timmins Gold District of Northeastern Ontario. These properties include, the TimGinn Property (described above), the Augdome Property and the Blue Quartz Property. The Augdome Property, which consists of 414-hectares is located in Tisdale and Whitney Townships adjacent to the Dome Mine operated by Goldcorp. The Blue Quartz Property, which hosts the former Blue Quartz Mine, consists of 25 patented mining claims and 8 crown claims covering a total of 640 hectares in Beatty Township and is located 10 km north of McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine in East Timmins. In addition to the exploration properties, the Company has recently created a new blockchain development project which is to be operated in a new subsidiary corporation.

During 2018, McLaren intends to continue its exploration efforts on these three attractive gold properties and will continue to review other properties of merit in the Timmins Camp for acquisition or joint venture.

For more information, please contact: Radovan Danilovsky, President, Phone: 416-203-6784, www.mclarenresources.com

MCLAREN RESOURCES INC.

44 Victoria Street, Suite 1616

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1Y2

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.