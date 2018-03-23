

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, retreating more than 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to renewed fears of a trade way and the resulting slide in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower, and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and insurance companies.



For the day, the index sank 17.47 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,263.48 after trading between 3,242.76 and 3,288.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 9.01 points or 0.48 percent to end at 1,849.60.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, while Bank of China was unchanged, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 0.98 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.86 percent, Bank of Communications and Gemdale both eased 0.16 percent, China Vanke tumbled 1.52 percent, PetroChina added 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.15 percent, China Life surrendered 0.71 percent and Ping An Insurance plummeted 1.27 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is sharply lower as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday, the modest losses in the previous session.



The Dow plunged 724.42 points or 2.93 percent to 23,957.89, while the NASDAQ lost 178.61 points or 2.43 percent to 7,166.68 and the S&P fell 68.24 points or 2.52 percent to 2,643.69.



The sell-off reflected concerns of a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trade war concerns have recently hovered over the markets after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted an uptick in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits in the week ended March 17. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected increase in its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.



Crude oil futures fell Thursday, trimming strong recent gains as U.S. stocks were hammered. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials spooked investors, as did renewed fears of a trade war. May WTI oil was down 87 cents or 1.3 percent to $64.30/bbl.



