sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,00 Euro		-0,07
-1,15 %
WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,819
6,084
22.03.
5,95
6,05
22.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIMING INC
AIMING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIMING INC3,66-2,66 %
HITACHI LTD6,00-1,15 %