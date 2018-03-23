

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is plunging on Friday on renewed fears of a potential trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. The safe-haven yen strengthened to its highest level in more than a year against the U.S. dollar, dragging shares of exporters' lower.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is falling 781.68 points or 3.62 percent to 20,810.31, after touching a low of 20,745.51 earlier.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 5 percent after crude oil price declined more than 1 percent overnight.



The major exporters are also weaker. Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 4 percent, Canon is losing more than 3 percent, Sony is declining 3 percent and Panasonic is lower by almost 3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing almost 3 percent and Honda is declining more than 4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the market's worst performers, Hitachi Construction Machinery is losing more than 7 percent, Ebara Corp. is down almost 7 percent and Yamaha Motor is lower by more than 6 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in Japan were up 1.5 percent on year in February. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.4 percent in January.



Core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent - also in line with forecasts and up from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, reflecting concerns about the impact of a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trade war concerns have recently hovered over the markets after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



The Dow plunged 724.42 points or 2.9 percent to 23,957.89, the Nasdaq tumbled 178.61 points or 2.4 percent to 7,166.68 points and the S&P 500 plummeted 68.24 points or 2.5 percent to 2,643.69.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Thursday, trimming strong recent gains as U.S. stocks were hammered. May WTI oil declined $0.87 or 1.3 percent to settle at $64.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, slipping from seven-week highs in the previous session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX