The Sixth Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo, the Premier Agricultural Exhibition in West China

CHENGDU, China, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --On April 25-28, 2018, the Sixth International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo (IUMAE) will be held in Chengdu. Planned and executed by Chengdu New East Exhibition Co. Ltd., who has already been certified by the Union of International Fairs (UFI), this Expo has become the comprehensive agricultural event with the highest influence and industrial attention in west China, offering agricultural enterprises at home and abroad a professional exhibition and exchange platform to seek and expand trade and cooperation opportunities with the western market over thepast 5 years.

Chengdu is growing rapidly under China's "Belt and Road" Initiative, establishing economic and trade relations with 228 countries and regions, owning 16 foreign consular missions and 281 Fortune 500 enterprises, and steadily becoming the first choice for industries, capitals, and talents in midwest China.

Compared with markets in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and China's other widely known first-tier cities, Chengdu's marketboastsgreater radiating power and potential, as well as lower marketing costs by means of exhibitions and fairs. In the past five years, a large number of agricultural organizations, business associations, and enterprise representatives from more than 10 countries and regions around the world were attracted to attend each Expo for transactions and exchanges.

This year, the Expo will occupy an exhibition area of 55,000 square meters and host 1,500 exhibitors. Approximately50,000 professional purchasers will be invited to this Expo, including wholesalers, agents, distributors, companies of well-processed products, chambers of commerce and associations, supermarkets, hotels, professional markets, industrial parks, governmental departments, enterprises and institutions, farmers running large-scale plantations and breeding sites, scientific research institutions, universities and colleges, voc-tech schools, middle and elementary schools, military organizations, hospitals, and communities.

As a professional and effective exhibition platform, this Expo will provide a variety of exhibition services, including project cooperation promotion, product purchase resource matching, points of contact with agricultural parks and factories about visitations, consultation opportunitiesregarding governmental policies,points of contactwith industry and business associations, andindividual interviews and key mediareports. We sincerely invite various industry organizations, business associations, and enterprises seeking development and business opportunities in west China to participate in this Expo.

