

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are sharply lower and safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen strengthened on Friday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street as fears of a trade war intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. In response, China unveiled plans to impose tariffs on up to $3 billion worth of U.S. goods.



The Australian market is sharply lower following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street as fears of a potential trade war intensified.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 102.20 points or 1.72 percent to 5,835.00, off a low of 5,830.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 101.60 points or 1.68 percent to 5,941.60.



The major miners are among the leading decliners. BHP Billiton is losing more than 3 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 4 percent and Rio Tinto is declining 4 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent, while Santos and Oil Search are down almost 2 percent each.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 1.4 percent to almost 2 percent.



Commonwealth Bank and the Australian government financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC will enter mediation in an effort to resolve the civil case in which the bank is alleged to have breached money-laundering and terrorism-funding laws.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices settled at a two-week high. Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.



Myer Holdings' shares are falling more than 8 percent a day after UBS analysts questioned the department store chain's sustainability in its current form and major shareholder Solomon Lew questioned the company's online sales figures reported in its recent half-year results.



Transurban Group has expanded its North American toll road operations into Canada by acquiring the A25 toll road and bridge in Montreal from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for C$840 million. The toll road operator's shares are down 0.6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to fall against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7693, down from US$0.7743 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is plunging on renewed fears of a potential trade war. Inn addition, the safe-haven yen strengthened to its highest level in more than a year against the U.S. dollar, dragging shares of exporters' lower.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is falling 781.68 points or 3.62 percent to 20,810.31, after touching a low of 20,745.51 earlier.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 5 percent after crude oil price declined more than 1 percent overnight.



The major exporters are also weaker. Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 4 percent, Canon is losing more than 3 percent, Sony is declining 3 percent and Panasonic is lower by almost 3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing almost 3 percent and Honda is declining more than 4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the market's worst performers, Hitachi Construction Machinery is losing more than 7 percent, Ebara Corp. is down almost 7 percent and Yamaha Motor is lower by more than 6 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in Japan were up 1.5 percent on year in February. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.4 percent in January.



Core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent - also in line with forecasts and up from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is falling 3 percent, while Shanghai is down almost 3 percent and South Korea is lower by more than 2 percent. Singapore and Indonesia are losing almost 2 percent each, while New Zealand and Taiwan are declining more than 1 percent each. Malaysia is also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, reflecting concerns about the impact of a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trade war concerns have recently hovered over the markets after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



The Dow plunged 724.42 points or 2.9 percent to 23,957.89, the Nasdaq tumbled 178.61 points or 2.4 percent to 7,166.68 points and the S&P 500 plummeted 68.24 points or 2.5 percent to 2,643.69.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Thursday, trimming strong recent gains as U.S. stocks were hammered. May WTI oil declined $0.87 or 1.3 percent to settle at $64.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, slipping from seven-week highs in the previous session.



