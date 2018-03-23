Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity study on the automotive components manufacturing industry. A leading automotive components manufacturer wanted to find out the potential barriers to enter niche markets and understand the market sizing and growth projections.

The global automotive components manufacturing industry is a highly diversified sector and is growing in Asian countries such as India, China, and others because of their greater market potential and the accessibility to low-cost manufacturing options. The factors like the rising importance of electronics and functional integration of sustainable products and green components is anticipated to drive the automotive components manufacturing industry's growth.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client understand the overall market scenario in terms of services, products, and other trends. The client was able to profile the main competitors and create a precise go-to-market business strategy for their manufacturing units.

This market opportunity solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assist regarding the awareness, challenges, and the barriers to entry of the industry

Identify potential market opportunities and requirements of the customers

This market opportunity solution provided predictive insights on:

Devising a go-to-market strategy

Gaining a competitive edge over peer companies in the automotive space

