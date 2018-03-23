

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) announced it has agreed the terms of a collaboration agreement with Magma Global Ltd. to develop a new generation of hybrid flexible pipe for use in offshore applications.



Barry Glickman, President of Engineering, Manufacturing & Supply Chain at TechnipFMC, said: 'This agreement with Magma will further enhance TechnipFMC's Subsea 2.0 product platform.The lighter, higher performance, and more cost-effective HFP solution, will enable TechnipFMC to strengthen its leadership position in the flexible pipe business and address the new challenges of offshore deepwater fields'.



