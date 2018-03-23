VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/23/18 -- Novoheart Holdings Inc. ("Novoheart" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NVH)(FRANKFURT: 3NH) announced today that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 693,522 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors and employees of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.50 per common share. 520,000 of the Options expire on September 27, 2022 and vest 40% on September 27, 2018 and 30% on each of September 27, 2019 and 2020. The balance of the Options expire on February 23, 2023 and vest 40% on the first anniversary of the grant date and 30% on each of the second and third anniversaries of the grant date.

The Option grants are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Novoheart:

Novoheart is a global stem cell biotechnology company pioneering an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. It is the first company in the world to have engineered miniature living human heart pumps that can revolutionize drug discovery, helping to save time and money for developing new therapeutics. Also known as 'human heart-in-a-jar', Novoheart's bio-artificial human heart constructs are created using state-of-the-art and proprietary stem cell and bioengineering approaches and are utilized by drug developers for accurate preclinical testing as to the effectiveness and safety of new drugs, maximizing the successes in drug discovery whilst minimizing costs and harm caused to patients.

