Dear shareholders,



The Management Board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA informs you, that to prepare the audited consolidated annual report of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA careful attention is being paid to the investment verification of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp.. This large-scale financial data check is a prerequisite for the final approval of the annual financial statement, therefore the audited consolidated annual report of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA for Year 2017 will be published on April 13, 2018.



Looking forward to your understanding of the thorough preparation of the consolidated annual report, The Management Board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA



