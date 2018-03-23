The Smiths Detection HI-SCAN 10080 XCT has achieved ECAC approval as a Standard 3.1 explosives detection system for hold baggage the highest, defined security standard in the EU. This significant advance was made possible by using a dual-view, dual-energy line scanner with high resolution 3D Computed Tomography (CT) to deliver exceptional data.

This achievement gives airports currently upgrading to Standard 3 technology, the option to increase detection levels even further to 3.1; and any standard 3 systems already installed can be easily elevated to 3.1 via a software upgrade. The detection algorithms are interchangeable on a bag by bag basis depending on the destination and associated risk level. This offers additional flexibility and productivity.

"With the capability to meet detection requirements for both current and emerging threats, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is a future proof investment, which offers high levels of security and operational efficiency," commented Matt Clark, VP Technology Product Development, Smiths Detection. "We are helping airports across Europe to make the transition to Standard 3 and are delighted to now also offer the more stringent Standard 3.1 approved technology."

The belt speed is an impressive 0.5m/sec, enabling the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT to handle up to 1800 bags per hour and hence making the screening process faster and more efficient. A large rectangular tunnel (107 x 81cm), extremely high quality, full colour images and a low false alarm rate all also support the challenging performance levels demanded by airports.

In addition to Standard 3.1 approval, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT has been laboratory certified by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as meeting current regulatory requirements for hold baggage.

