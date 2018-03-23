sprite-preloader
23.03.2018 | 08:01
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, March 22

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the Company)
(LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)


In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules') provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 23 March 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 118,966,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each carrying one vote per share.

Shareholders should use 118,966,000 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Contact name for queries:

S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
23 March 2018

Tel: 020 7743 2639


