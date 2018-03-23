Kitron ASA: Kitron: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2018 at 10 a.m.

(2018-03-23) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Friday 20 April 2017 at 10 a.m. at, Beringer Finance, Grundingen 2, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway.

Further information on the matters on the agenda and the board of directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO, Tel: +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, Tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.4 billion in 2017 and has about 1 450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

Kitron_Notice_Annual_General_Meeting_20180420_eng (http://hugin.info/197/R/2178700/840823.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

