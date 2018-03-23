sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.03.2018

WKN: A0LBTW ISIN: FI0009014575 Ticker-Symbol: M6Q 
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Change in the shareholding in Outotec Oyj

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 23, 2018 AT 9:00 AM

Change in the shareholding in Outotec Oyj

ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF A CHANGE IN THE SHAREHOLDING IN OUTOTEC OYJ

In accordance with the Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 5, Tamares Nordic Investments B.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) has informed that its holdings in shares of Outotec Oyj (OTE1V) on March 22, 2018 has fallen below 5%, and is zero (0) shares/votes.

The share capital of Outotec Oyj consists of 183,121,492 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com




