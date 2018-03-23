ProPhotonix Limited: Prophotonix Posts 2017 Annual Report and Accounts

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2017 Annual Report and Accounts are now available on the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com and copies will be mailed to shareholders on or around April 5, 2018.

Contacts:

ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik, President, and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) David Foreman Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

