sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1C077 ISIN: US7434651060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
23.03.2018 | 08:09
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ProPhotonix Limited: Prophotonix Posts 2017 Annual Report and Accounts

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2017 Annual Report and Accounts are now available on the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com and copies will be mailed to shareholders on or around April 5, 2018.

Contacts:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President, and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Foreman

Richard Salmond


Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE