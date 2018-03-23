Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Audited FY 2017 Results 23-March-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar March 23, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Audited FY 2017 Results Krasnodar, Russia (March 23, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces its audited FY 2017 results prepared in accordance with IFRS. During 2017 Magnit added (net) 2,291 stores. The total store base as of December 31, 2017 reached 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience stores, 243 hypermarkets, 208 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,774 drogerie stores). Selling space increased by 13.56% in comparison to 2016 from 5.07 million sq. m. to 5.75 million sq. m. Revenue increased by 6.37% from 1,074.81 billion RUR in 2016 to 1,143.31 billion RUR in 2017. Gross Profit increased from 295.76 billion RUR in 2016 to 304.64 billion RUR in 2017. Gross Margin in 2017 was 26.65%. EBITDA in 2017 was 91.78 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 2017 was 8.03%. Net Income in 2017 was 35.54 billion RUR. Net Income Margin in 2017 was 3.11%. According to Rosstat, CPI for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 2.5% compared to 5.4% for the same period in the previous year. According to Rosstat, food inflation for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 1.1% Y-o-Y vs 4.6% for the same period in the previous year. Key figures presented in this press release immaterially differ from the numbers under management accounts announced by Magnit on January 26, 2018. 4Q and 12M 2017 Operating Highlights: ************************************** 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Y-o-Y, 12M 12M Y-o-Y, % % 2017 2016 New Store 653 695 n/a 2,291 1,970 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 382 383 n/a 1,604 927 n/a stores Hypermarkets 7 9 n/a 6 18 n/a Magnit 12 15 n/a 14 39 n/a Family Drogerie 252 288 n/a 667 986 n/a Stores Number of 16,350 14,059 n/a 16,350 14,059 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,125 10,521 n/a 12,125 10,521 n/a stores Hypermarkets 243 237 n/a 243 237 n/a Magnit 208 194 n/a 208 194 n/a Family Drogerie 3,774 3 107 n/a 3,774 3,107 n/a Stores New Selling 192.46 242.28 n/a 687.27 653.95 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 116.74 132.60 n/a 505.66 332.84 n/a stores Hypermarkets 15.27 24.30 n/a 17.94 44.53 n/a Magnit 13.22 16.45 n/a 16.26 42.58 n/a Family Drogerie 47.24 68.93 n/a 147.41 234.00 n/a Stores Total 5,754.9 5,067.6 13.56% 5,754. 5,067. 13.56% Selling 4 7 94 67 Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 3,958.0 3,452.4 14.65% 3,958. 3,452. 14.65% stores 6 0 06 40 Hypermarkets 701.62 683.67 2.62% 701.62 683.67 2.62% Magnit 229.01 212.76 7.64% 229.01 212.76 7.64% Family Drogerie 866.25 718.84 20.51% 866.25 718.84 20.51% Stores Number of 1,051.9 966.69 8.82% 4,040. 3,817. 5.85% Customers, 8 50 13 million Convenience 885.75 809.30 9.45% 3,403. 3,220. 5.70% stores 63 10 Hypermarkets 64.01 64.05 (0.07%) 249.29 262.10 (4.89%) Magnit 34.83 32.60 6.83% 133.99 127.00 5.50% Family Drogerie 67.39 60.74 10.95% 253.59 207.93 21.96% Stores LFL Results Formats 4Q 2017 - 4Q 2016[1] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 9,436 (1.78%) (1.99%) (3.73%) Hypermarkets 222 (4.20%) (2.80%) (6.88%) Magnit Family 169 (1.44%) (2.84%) (4.24%) Drogerie 2,830 2.24% (4.98%) (2.85%) Total 12,657 (1.95%) (2.27%) (4.17%) Formats 12M 2017 - 12M 20161 # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 7,848 1.23% (2.63%) (1.42%) Hypermarkets 221 (2.53%) (7.91%) (10.24%) Magnit Family 165 (1.21%) (6.70%) (7.82%) Drogerie 2,711 1.17% (1.14%) 0.02% Total 10,945 (0.21%) (3.17%) (3.37%) 4Q[2] and FY 2017 Key Financial Results, million RUR[3] 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Growth FY 2017 FY Growth Rate 2016 Rate Net Sales 302,328.9 284,674 6.20% 1,143,3 1,074, 6.37% 7 .68 14.41 811.55 Convenience 222,319.5 207,440 7.17% 846,112 790,15 7.08% stores 1 .08 .98 7.07 Hypermarkets 38,853.16 40,394. (3.82%) 146,435 157,68 (7.14%) 25 .21 8.53 Magnit 16,191.01 15,161. 6.79% 59,779. 56,910 5.04% Family 85 10 .82 Drogerie 21,830.20 19,468. 12.13% 78,785. 64,449 22.24% Stores 53 81 .43 Wholesale 3,135.09 2,209.9 41.86% 12,201. 5,605. 117.66% 7 30 71 Gross Profit 76,770.42 78,327. (1.99%) 304,642 295,75 3.00% 86 .89 9.01 Gross 25.39% 27.51% n/a 26.65% 27.52% n/a Margin, % EBITDAR 33,996.73 37,822. (10.12%) 137,100 146,26 (6.27%) 97 .66 4.42 EBITDAR 11.24% 13.29% n/a 11.99% 13.61% n/a Margin, % EBITDA 22,326.84 27,539. (18.93%) 91,777. 107,79 (14.86%) 16 64 3.02 EBITDA 7.38% 9.67% n/a 8.03% 10.03% n/a Margin, % EBIT 13,506.82 20,638. (34.56%) 58,061. 81,967 (29.16%) 86 94 .38 EBIT Margin, 4.47% 7.25% n/a 5.08% 7.63% n/a % Net Income 7,867.38 13,485. (41.66%) 35,538. 54,408 (34.68%) 38 97 .99 Net Income 2.60% 4.74% n/a 3.11% 5.06% n/a Margin, % 4Q2 and FY 20173 Key Financial Results, USD million[4] 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Growth FY 2017 FY Growth Rate 2016 Rate Net sales 5,176.1 4,513.73 14.68% 19,593. 16,033 22.20% 6 10 .61 Convenience 3,806.3 3,289.12 15.72% 14,499. 11,787 23.01% stores 2 93 .25 Hypermarkets 665.20 640.48 3.86% 2,509.4 2 6.68% 8 352.34 Magnit Family 277.21 240.40 15.31% 1,024.4 848.97 20.67% 4 Drogerie 373.75 308.69 21.08% 1,350.1 961.43 40.43% Stores 6 Wholesale 53.68 35.04 53.18% 209.10 83.62 150.04% Gross Profit 1,314.3 1,241.95 5.83% 5,220.7 4,412. 18.33% 8 0 02 Gross Margin, 25.39% 27.51% n/a 26.65% 27.52% n/a % EBITDAR 582.06 599.71 (2.94%) 2,349.5 2,181. 7.68% 1 91 EBITDAR 11.24% 13.29% n/a 11.99% 13.61% n/a Margin, % EBITDA 382.26 436.65 (12.46%) 1,572.8 1,608. (2.19%) 0 01 EBITDA 7.38% 9.67% n/a 8.03% 10.03% n/a Margin, % EBIT 231.25 327.25 (29.33)% 995.01 1,222. (18.63)% 76 EBIT Margin, 4.47% 7.25% n/a 5.08% 7.63% n/a % Net Income 134.70 213.82 (37.00%) 609.04 811.65 (24.96%) Net Income 2.60% 4.74% n/a 3.11% 5.06% n/a Margin, % Notes: 1) Net revenue in USD terms is calculated using the average exchange rate for the period. 2) This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016. 3) Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution

March 23, 2018 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)