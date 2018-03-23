

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased for the second straight month in February, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Retail turnover rose 0.5 percent month-over-month in February, slower than the 1.3 percent rise in January, which was revised from a 0.2 percent fall reported earlier.



Sales of food and other groceries grew 1.0 percent over the month and clothing and related sales advanced by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales of other consumables dropped 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 1.7 percent in February from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



