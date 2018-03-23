March 23, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Altia Plc shares (short name: ALTIA) commenced today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Altia is a mid cap company within the Consumer Goods sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on March 27, 2018. Altia is the 14th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.



"Altia is a leading Nordic alcoholic beverage company operating in the wines and spirits markets in the Nordic countries, Estonia and Latvia. Altia produces, imports, markets, sells and distributes both own and partner brand beverages. The Company also has production in Cognac, France. Further, Altia exports alcoholic beverages to approximately 30 countries, most of which are in Europe, Asia and North America. Altia's own core brands are Koskenkorva, Chill Out, Blossa, Larsen, O.P. Anderson, Renault, Xanté and Valhalla. Altia's net sales in 2017 were EUR 359.0 million and the Company employs about 700 professionals. Altia wants to enhance a modern, responsible Nordic drinking culture. For more information, please visit www.altiagroup.com.



"I am delighted with the positive reception and strong interest towards Altia's public offering from private investors, our own personnel as well as Finnish and international institutional investors. Altia is a leading Nordic alcoholic beverage company and we operate in the wines and spirits markets in the Nordic countries, Estonia and Latvia. Our goal is to grow profitably and provide an attractive dividend stream to our shareholders. As a listed company, Altia will further improve its ability to develop and compete successfully in the alcoholic beverages market in the Nordics and globally. I would like to thank everyone that has taken part in Altia's offering and I am looking forward to the shared journey together with our new shareholders," comments Pekka Tennilä, CEO of Altia.



"We congratulate Altia on its listing today, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that the State of Finland lists a company on Nasdaq Helsinki after a long break, and it is truly an honor for us to have well-known company for Finns to join our markets. We look forward to supporting Altia with the strong liquidity and international investor reach that a listing on our main market brings."



"We welcome Altia to the Nasdaq Helsinki main market, where it will make a compelling addition to our Consumer Goods care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Altia on its successful listing and look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a listed company."



