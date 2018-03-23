

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next PLC (NXT.L) reported profit before tax of 726.1 million pounds for the year ending January 2018 compared to 790.2 million pounds, prior year. Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company declined to 591.8 million pounds or 415.7 pence per share from 635.3 million pounds or 438.1 pence per share.



Fiscal year revenue was 4.05 billion pounds compared to 4.10 billion pounds, previous year. Total Group sales were marginally down on last year by 0.5%. Total sales (including markdown) were down 0.6% on last year. NEXT Retail full price sales declined by 7.0% and Online full price sales increased by 11.2%. NEXT Brand full price sales for the year were up 0.7%, for the period.



Looking forward to January 2019, Next PLC maintained the guidance range it issued for the full year in the January trading statement. At the central guidance of full price sales growth of 1.0%, the Group estimates that profit would be around 705 million pounds, marginally down on the current year.



The Board proposed an ordinary dividend of 105 pence per share, making 158 pence in total for the year.



