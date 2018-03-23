Hikvision Announces Partnership with Sao-Paolo Based Corinthians

AI-powered security solution provided by Hikvision will help increase security at Arena Corinthians

SAO PAULO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading supplier in innovative video surveillance products and solutions, announced that the company has agreed to a partnership deal with Corinthians, the Sao Paulo-based Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A football club.

As part of the three-year deal, Hikvision will provide the 49,000-seat stadium with a security solution combining a number of products, such as the AI-powered facial recognition cameras, and DarkFighter cameras that deliver bright and full-colored images in almost complete darkness, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, Hikvision PanoVu cameras with 360 degreepanoramic view, as well as access control equipment, among others. As an official partner in security technology, Hikvision is also responsible for the maintenance and expansion of the Arena Corinthians' security system.

"We are very optimistic about the partnership signed with Arena Corinthians. Connecting our brand to a renowned club, marked by a successful trajectory, with national and international visibility, is in line with our business mission. We envision a promising partnership with the team to take what is most innovative in electronic security technologies to the majority of the population. We have a great partnership with Ajax Stadium in the Netherlands, which is working very well and the idea is to turn Corinthians' home into a great case of success and a reference for the market", says Marco Meirelles, Marketing Manager of Hikvision Brazil.

"As part of our project to have exclusive partners in different segments, it is with great satisfaction that we announce this agreement with Hikvision to expand our technology safely. Arena Corinthians has already received, since its inauguration, 4 million fans - only on match days. Therefore, the investment in this segment is of utmost importance and Hikvision saw our potential as a business platform", says Luis Paulo Rosenberg, Marketing Director of Corinthians.

About Arena Corinthians

Inaugurated in May 2014, Arena Corinthians was the venue of the Corinthians opening at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and received 5 matches of this international competition. In 2016, it hosted the Olympic Games soccer tournament. Official stadium of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, where the club has an enviable record, Arena Corinthians is characterised by being a complete entertainment platform, with privileged spaces for sports, social, and corporate events.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision advances core technologies of audio and video encoding, video image processing, and related data storage, as well as forward-looking technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and deep learning. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Always creating value for its customers, Hikvision operates 33 regional subsidiaries all over the world to achieve a truly global presence. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

