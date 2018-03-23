

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L) announced the acquisition of a site in Hove for a new 56,000 sq ft store, subject to planning. The Group noted that Hove is to the west of Brighton and the new store will complement its existing store close to the centre in east Brighton. The Group said it will continue with its strategy, unchanged since the formation of the business, of developing quality assets in locations where the barriers to entry remain high.



James Gibson, CEO said, 'securing sites and procuring planning permissions remains challenging and complex, and there will be setbacks. Notwithstanding this, we are confident of making progress and we have therefore decided to update the market more regularly with newsworthy events.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX