

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British technology company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Friday reported that its pre-tax profit for the half year fell to 199 million pounds from last year's 346 million pounds.



Operating profit slid to 229 million pounds from 377 million pounds, impacted by programme phasing in Detection and higher R&D costs in Medical associated with the significant programme of new product launches.



On a headline basis, pre-tax profit from continuing operations slid 3 percent to 217 million pounds, and operating profit from continuing operations slid 2 percent to 247 million pounds.



On a statutory basis, basic earnings per share from continuing activities fell to 26.0 pence from 76.5 pence, while on a headline basis, basic earnings per share from continuing activities decreased to 40.4 pence from 45.7 pence.



Revenue for the first half declined 4 percent to 1.549 billion pounds, due to adverse foreign exchange translation, while it was broadly flat on an underlying basis.



In addition, the Group declared an interim dividend of 13.80 pence per share, an increase of 1.8 percent.



Smiths Group said it is reaffirming its 2018 full year outlook, on a constant currency basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX