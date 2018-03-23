

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Friday that Shingrix has been approved in Europe and Japan for the prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over.



The European Commission has approved Shingrix for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) and post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) in adults aged 50 years or older. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare or MHLW has also approved Shingrix for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 50 years or older.



Shingrix is a non-live, recombinant subunit adjuvanted vaccine given intramuscularly in two doses. In Japan, the vaccine is registered to the Japan Vaccine Co., Ltd., a joint venture of GlaxoSmithKline and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.



Shingrix is the first approved shingles vaccine to combine a non-live antigen, to trigger a targeted immune response, with a specifically designed adjuvant to generate a strong and sustained immune response.



Shingles is caused by reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. Nearly all adults over 50 have the shingles virus dormant in their nervous system, waiting to reactivate with advancing age. Shingles typically presents as a painful, itchy rash that develops on one side of the body and can last for two to four weeks.Even once the rash is gone, a person can experience post-herpetic neuralgia or PHN, pain lasting from at least three months up to several years.



Shingrix was approved in the US and Canada in October 2017 and has been recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as the preferred vaccine for the prevention of herpes zoster and related complications for immunocompetent adults aged 50 years and older.



Thomas Breuer, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of GSK Vaccines said, 'The risk and severity of shingles increases with age as the immune system loses the ability to mount a strong and effective response to infection. Shingrix was developed specifically to overcome this decline and to help protect people over 50 as we get older.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX