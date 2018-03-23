Aker Solutions ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

March 23, 2018 - The annual general meeting of Aker Solutions ASA will be held on Wednesday April 18, 2018, at 09:00 CEST at Snarøyveien 20, 1360 Fornebu, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

The notice of the general meeting including attendance and proxy forms

The board of directors' proposed resolutions for the general meeting

The proposal from the nomination committee for the general meeting

The board of directors' Statement on Remuneration of Executive Management

All documents to be processed in the meeting will be made available on http://akersolutions.com/agm-2018 (http://akersolutions.com/agm-2018)

Media Contact:

Bunny Nooryani, tel: +47 67 59 42 71, mob: +47 480 27 575, e-mail: bunny.nooryani@akersolutions.com (mailto:bunny.nooryani@akersolutions.com)

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com (mailto:fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Proposed Resolutions for Annual General Meeting 2018 (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178414/840744.pdf)

Statement on Remuneration of Executive Management (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178414/840746.pdf)

Proposal From the Nomination Committee (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178414/840745.pdf)

Notice Annual General Meeting 2018 (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178414/840743.pdf)



