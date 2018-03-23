Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Governance Reports for 2017

March 23, 2018 - Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, the corporate responsibility report and the corporate governance report for 2017.

The reports are attached and also available on http://akersolutions.com/annual-reports (http://akersolutions.com/annual-reports), http://akersolutions.com/cr-reports (http://akersolutions.com/cr-reports) and http://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance (http://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance)

ENDS

Media Contact:

Bunny Nooryani, tel: +47 67 59 42 71, mob: +47 480 27 575, e-mail: bunny.nooryani@akersolutions.com (mailto:bunny.nooryani@akersolutions.com)

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com (mailto:fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178654/840769.pdf)

CR Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178654/840770.pdf)

Corporate Governance Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/163509/R/2178654/840771.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire

