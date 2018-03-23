Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DWS
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (31,00/34,00)
