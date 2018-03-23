Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA

ISIN: DE000DWS1007

WKN: DWS100

Kuerzel/mnemonic: DWS

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (31,00/34,00)