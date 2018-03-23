CITIC Telecom CPC Announces new European Managing Director and Acquisition Entities' Name Change Completion

HONG KONG, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIC Telecom CPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Halberstadt as Managing Director, Europe effective 5 March, 2018.

Mr. Stephen Ho, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC said, "I am delighted to welcome James as the new Managing Director of CITIC Telecom CPC Europe. This leadership role is a significant step toward maintaining the Company's competitiveness. It is important for CITIC Telecom CPC to maintain a strong, energetic and integrated management team in Europe, and I believe that James is well-prepared to build on the current foundation and strengthen our operations overall."

Mr. James Halberstadt has solid experience in the European telecom market and possesses strong commercial acumen and broad technical knowledge. His extensive career as a technology executive includes over 15 years of commercial and marketing experience. An expert in developing and executing strategies for high-growth businesses, as well as the acquisition and management of top tier named customer accounts. His ability to see the big picture, from crucial technical details to macro strategic perspectives, will be invaluable to CITIC Telecom CPC's customers.

Mr. Halberstadt said, "I am very excited at the prospect of leading CITIC Telecom CPC Europe as our Company continues to grow across the European and CIS markets. I look forward to working closely with our European Management Team and my many colleagues in both Europe and Asia Pacific to further expand our business. I am confident our teamwork will help the Company ascend to even higher levels of success."

In addition to extensive technical knowledge, Mr. Halberstadt also possesses various language competencies, including French, German, and Spanish, skills which greatly support him to serve as a versatile leader for CITIC Telecom CPC Europe.

CITIC Telecom CPC also announced the completion of name changes for 13 business entities that were acquired with Linx Telecommunications B.V. Added Mr. Ho: "With James on board, and the name change completion for various business entities across our European and CIS markets, including locations within the 'One Belt One Road framework,' we are in an excellent position to move forward on our vision of 'Connecting the World to Digital Silk Road'."

* Please click here for full details.

Media Contacts:

Micty Wong (HQ)

+852-2170-7511

micty.wong@citictel-cpc.com

Rowena Leung (Asia)

+852-2170-7536

rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.com

Kristin Westdijk (Europe)

+31-(0)-205-672-004

kristin.westdijk@citictel-cpc.com