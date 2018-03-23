London stocks are expected to open lower on Friday in line with global markets as a trade war breaks out between the world's two biggest economies, with China promising retaliation to the opening salvo from the US. The FTSE 100 index is seen falling almost 50 points to extend losses after tumbling to its lowest finish in over 15 months the day before at 6,952.59. Overnight, the Dow Jones index closed 2.9% lower, the S&P 500 dropped 2.5% and the Nasdaq 2.4% as equities experienced their biggest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...