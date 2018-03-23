Der US-Pharmakonzern Pfizer
Der US-Pharmakonzern Pfizer
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:22
|GSK share price jumps as pharmco pulls out of Pfizer unit auction
|10:17
|GSK gets approval for Shingrix in Europe and Japan
|GlaxoSmithKline announced on Friday that the European Commission has approved Shingrix for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) and post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) in adults aged 50 years or older....
|10:17
|GlaxoSmithKline confirms it's no longer interested in Pfizer
|GlaxoSmithKline confirmed on Friday that it has withdrawn from the process relating to Pfizer's Consumer Healthcare business. "While we will continue to review opportunities that may accelerate our...
|10:04
|GSK withdraws from $20b Pfizer consumer health assets' race
|09:58
|GSK pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer asset
|GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
|15,22
|+3,10 %
|PFIZER INC
|28,67
|-1,61 %